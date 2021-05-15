Battery drop home opener to Charlotte, 3-0

The Battery started off aggressive, nearly opening the match up with a Stavros Zarokostas goal, but his 3rd-minute shot rattled off the post and went out. The Black and Yellow then got behind early, giving up two goals in the first 20 minutes of play. The first came in the 12th minute after a Battery foul at the top of the box gave Charlotte a well-placed free kick. Charlotte’s Jake Areman took the kick which deflected off the right post directly in front of Palomino, who sent the ball past Battery keeper Joe Kuzminsky with a header off the rebound. The second came in the 18th minute, when Thomas de Villardi sent a cross into the box just over Battery defender AJ Paterson to Irvin Parra. Parra placed a header right out of Kuzminsky’s reach and into the net. The goal was Parra’s first with the Independence.