Bulldogs Rally in Ninth to Split Doubleheader

MACON, Ga. – The Citadel scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to defeat Mercer, 8-7, and split the doubleheader Saturday afternoon at OrthoGeorgia Park. The Bears won the first game of the doubleheader, 8-5.
Game Information
Score: Mercer 8-7, The Citadel 5-8
Records: The Citadel (12-35, 4-22), Mercer (33-18, 17-7)
Location: OrthoGeorgia Park (Macon, Georgia)
Series: Mercer wins series 2-1
Game 1
How it Happened
· The Bulldogs got on the board in the top of the first inning on a Ryan McCarthy solo home run to right center.
· The Citadel added to the lead in the third after Jeffery Brown and McCarthy singled to put runners on the corners with no outs.
· McCarthy took off for second and Brown broke for home. The throw back home got away from the catcher, allowing Brown to score. McCarthy never stopped running and sprinted home with a head-first slide when nobody was covering the plate.
· The Bears got their offense going in the bottom of the inning with a two-run homer from Garett Delano. After three-straight walks, a single to left center scored two more runs. A wild pitch allowed the fifth run of the inning to score.
· The Bulldogs got one run back in the fourth on a solo home run just inside the foul pole from Cam Jensen.
· The Bears added a run in the bottom of the fourth as a leadoff walk came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Brandon Michie.
· Mercer got a RBI double from RJ Yeager and a run-scoring single from Michie in the fifth.
· Brown helped the Bulldogs get back on the board in the seventh with a leadoff single through the left side. After stealing second, Brown scored on a Crosby Jones double to left field.
Inside the Box Score
· Ryan McCarthy hit a solo home run in the first inning for his 10th of the season. He is the first Bulldog to reach double figures in home runs since Jonathan Sabo hit 10 home runs during the 2017 season.
· McCarthy has now homered in back-to-back games, and has three homers against Mercer this season.
· Cam Jensen hit his second home run of the season in the fourth. Both of his homers have come in the first game of the doubleheader in the last two weeks.
· Jensen added a single to finish the game 2-for-4.
· Jeffery Brown posted a three-hit game, including a steal of home in third.
· Cameron Reeves (3-10) suffered the loss after giving up five runs, four earned, in 4.0 innings of work.
· Taylor Lobus (9-3) picked up the victory in relief after allowing one run on four hits and four strikeouts in 4.1 innings of relief.
· Lute Sutko (11) gave up two hits over the final 1.2 innings to earn the save.
Game 2
How it Happened
· The Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning after Jeffery Brown struck out, but reached on a wild pitch.
· After a Ryan McCarthy single put runners on the corners, Noah Mitchell delivered a sacrifice fly to deep left field.
· The Citadel added to its lead in the second inning when Brown blooped a two-out RBI single into center field.
· Mercer tied the game in the bottom of the third inning on a two-run triple from Garett Delano.
· Le Bassett gave the Bears the lead in the fourth with a solo homer to center field. A few batters later, RJ Yeager hit a two-run homer to left.
· The Bulldogs got a run back in the fifth after Adam Colon and Brown singled to start the inning. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch, before a second wild pitch allowed Colon to score from third.
· Mercer got the run back in the bottom of the inning on a solo homer from Colby Thomas.
· Ben Hutchins got into the act in the sixth as he started the frame with a solo shot to center field.
· The Bulldogs got within a run in the seventh as Brown legged out an infield single and stole second. With two outs, Crosby Jones singled through the left side to score Brown from second.
· Mercer answered back again in the bottom of the inning as leadoff single moved to third on a pair of errors, and scored on a groundout.
· The ninth inning rally started when Tilo Skole was hit by a pitch and Cole Simpson singled up the middle.
· After Adam Colon advanced both runners with a sacrifice bunt, Brown singled through the left side to score both runners.
· Two batters later, Crosby Jones singled up the middle to score Brown with turned out to be the game-winning run.
Inside the Box Score
· The victory marked the second time this season the Bulldogs have won a game when trailing after the eighth inning.
· Jeffery Brown was the catalyst of the offense as he went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
· In the two games on Saturday, Brown went 7-for-10 with three RBIs and five runs scored.
· Crosby Jones went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs, including the game-winner in the ninth inning.
· The solo home run from Ben Hutchins was the third of the season for the freshman.
· Chace Cooper (2-0) was the story on the mound the right hander allowed just one unearned run on one hit over 4.0 innings.
· After struggling with control in the first game, the Bulldogs did not walk a batter in the victory.
· Ryan McCarthy collected just one hit, but had a pair of outfield assists. He threw out a runner at the plate in the fourth inning and doubled off a runner at first base to end the eighth.
On Deck
The Bulldogs play their final midweek game of the season as they make the short trip across the bridge to take on the College of Charleston on May 18. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.