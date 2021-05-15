CSU unable to overcome Highlanders in Saturday’s doubleheader

RADFORD, Va. – Charleston Southern was unable to overcome Radford in Saturday’s doubleheader as the Buccaneers fell in both ends of the games on Saturday 11-3 and 6-3. CSU (15-26, 15-22 Big South) was unable to overcome Radford (22-21, 16-17 Big South) rallies in both games as the Buccaneers wrapped up the season series against the Highlanders.
Game One: Radford 11, Charleston Southern 3
Charleston Southern was unable to overcome an early Radford lead in the opening game of Saturday’s doubleheader as the Buccaneers fell in the first contest of the day. Andrew Bullock connected on his team-leading seventh home run of the season, while Kyle Sandstrom added an RBI single to highlight the Bucs’ offensive efforts in the game.
Sandstrom finished with two hits in the contest, while Tyrell Brewer reached base three times in the loss. Radford’s David Bryant and Jalen Buster both recorded three-hit games, while Straton Podaras connected on a late home run to highlight the Highlanders’ efforts in the key series-clinching win. R.J. Petit (5-5) suffered the loss after going the first 4.2 innings on the mound.
The sophomore right-hander allowed eight hits and nine runs (five earned) while striking out three in his 12th start of the season. Hunter McIntosh went the final 3.1 innings while striking out four in relief. Hunter Williams (3-3) picked up the win for the Highlanders after hurling four shutout innings in relief.
Tyler Bowes went the first three innings in the start, while Landon Higgerson went the final two frames to close out the win.
How They Scored
- Sean Cheely connected on a RBI single in the bottom of the first inning to put the Highlanders ahead 1-0 early.
- The Highlanders added a five-run second inning highlighted by David Bryant’s two-run triple to give Radford the 6-0 lead.
- The Bucs rallied back in the top of the third as Andrew Bullock followed Kyle Sandstrom’s RBI single with a two-run home run over the right field fence to halve the Highlanders lead down to 6-3.
- Connor Bagnieski dropped down a RBI sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the third to put Radford ahead 7-3 after three innings.
- Bagnieski added to the Highlanders’ lead with a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth.
- Will Harless’ sacrifice fly to centerfield scored Bryant in the sixth and put the Highlanders ahead 10-3.
- Podaras added a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to cap the scoring.
Game Two: Radford 6, Charleston Southern 3
Connor Bagnieski’s three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning offset a brilliant pitching performance from CSU’s Bradyn Kail as the Buccaneers fell in the series finale to the host Highlanders.
The Bucs and Highlanders were locked in a 2-2 tie throughout a majority of the contest before Derek Horton’s first home run of the season in the top of the sixth inning gave CSU a 3-2 lead. Kail cruised through a career-long 5.0 inning relief appearance before turning the ball over in the eighth inning.
The Highlanders struck in the frame with Will Harless’ sacrifice fly tying the game, before Bagnieski’s go-ahead three-run shot cleared the right field fence and secured the series sweep for the Highlanders.
Tyrell Brewer and Derek Horton both recorded multi-hit games for the Bucs on the day with Brewer connecting on a first-inning double, while Horton added the solo home run.
Kyle Sandstrom added a run scored in the contest. Kail was brilliant in relief of CSU starter Kyle Sandstrom as the graduate transfer went 5.0 innings allowing just three hits and two runs.
Connor Yoder (0-1) suffered the loss, while Krishna Raj closed out the final out of the contest. Bruce Hudson (4-2) picked up the win for the Highlanders after three innings of shutout relief. Ryan Bywaters went the first 4.1 innings in the no-decision, while Alex Perkins went 1.2 innings as first out of the bullpen.
Straton Podaras and Anthony Galati both had multi-hit games for the Highlanders in the win.
How They Scored
- CSU took the lead two batters into the game as Kyle Sandstrom followed Tyrell Brewer’s leadoff double with a RBI single up the middle to put the Bucs ahead 1-0 early.
- Will Harless and Jalen Buster connected on RBI singles in the second inning to put the Highlanders ahead 2-1.
- The Bucs tied the game up in the third inning as Johnny Oliveira singled home Sandstrom to knot the score up at 2-2.
- Derek Horton broke the tie with a solo home run to left field to lead off the sixth inning to put the Bucs ahead 3-2.
- Harless tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the eighth before Bagnieski connected on a three-run home run to secure the Highlanders win.
News & Notes
- Bradyn Kail’s 5.0 inning performance marked a season-best by a CSU reliever on the season and eclipsed the previous high by Sam Massey (3.1 vs. Gardner-Webb, 5/1/2021).
- Kyle Sandstrom recorded his 11th multi-hit game of the season in the opener against the Highlanders.
- Tyrell Brewer recorded his 11th multi-hit game of the season and eighth double of the year in the second game on the day.
- Derek Horton recorded his first multi-hit game of the 2021 season and the eighth of his career in the second game of the doubleheader.
- CSU has recorded at least one home run in each of the last five games with Bullock and Horton both going deep on Saturday afternoon.
- Kail made his team-leading 20th appearance of the season.
- Horton’s home run was the seventh of his career and his first since May 6, 2018, against Winthrop.
- Petit made his team-leading 12th start of the season on Saturday.
Up Next
Charleston Southern closes out the 2021 regular season next week at Longwood as the Buccaneers make the trip to Farmville, Va. on May 20-21. First pitch between the Bucs and Lancers in Thursday’s doubleheader is set for 1 p.m.