Deputies respond to multiple crashes in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they have responded to two accidents that closed roads for extended periods of time.
Deputies say the first accident was reported at 10:09 a.m. Saturday on Parris Island Gateway at the intersection of Savannah Highway. The crash involved two cars and deputies say it closed all southbound lanes of Parris Island Gateway until 10:58 a.m. Saturday.
There is no word about any injuries possibly stemming from the crash.
The second crash was reported by the BCSO at 12:46 p.m. Saturday on Robert Smalls Parkway near the intersection of Ambrose Run.
Deputies reported that all westbound lanes of Robert Smalls were blocked by vehicles involved in an accident and responding emergency vehicles. The BCSO says they diverted traffic through the median until the crash was reported clear at 1:13 p.m. Saturday.
There is no word about any injuries stemming from this crash either.
