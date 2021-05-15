Early Outburst Helps Columbia Take Down RiverDogs 9-4

Columbia (6-4) did not wait long to turn the tide in their favor, chasing RiverDogs starter Seth Johnson in the middle of the opening inning. The first six Columbia batters reached base safely and two runs had crossed the plate before the first out was recorded. Tyler Tolbert and Jake Means each drove in one run and Kale Emshoff plated two with a double in the frame. The Fireflies added another run on a throwing error by catcher Luis Leon. Johnson was removed with one out, having surrendered five runs on four hits and four walks. Means added on to the Fireflies lead with a solo home run in the second inning off of reliever Graeme Stinson.