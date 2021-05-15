Kerry’s Gem Lifts South Carolina Past Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Junior Brett Kerry went the distance, striking out 10 and allowing just four hits to pitch the first complete-game shutout for the University of South Carolina baseball team in seven years as the Gamecocks defeated Kentucky, 9-0, Saturday afternoon (May 15) at Kentucky Proud Park. Kerry only needed 94 pitches to earn his fourth win of the season. It also was his first start of 2021. Carolina gave Kerry all the runs he needed in the first on an RBI groundout from Josiah Sightler.