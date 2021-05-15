Late Rally Lifts UNCW Over Cougars

The Cougars opened the scoring for the second straight game this weekend with a two-run first. After UNCW answered with one in the first and two in the fourth to take a 3-2 lead, Charleston countered with a three-run seventh capped by a two-run homer from Harrison Hawkins to claim a 5-3 advantage. With the Cougars leading 6-3 in the bottom of the eighth, UNCW capitalized on a pair of miscues to score three runs to tie the game before walking off with a 7-6 win in the ninth.