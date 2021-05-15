Late Rally Lifts UNCW Over Cougars

Late Rally Lifts UNCW Over Cougars
By CofC Athletics | May 15, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 10:17 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. --- A three-run eighth inning helped UNCW erase a 6-3 deficit before the Seahawks walked off with a 7-6 win over College of Charleston in Colonial Athletic Association play on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Field.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: UNCW 7, College of Charleston 6

Location: Wilmington, N.C. (Brooks Field)

Records: Charleston (22-20, 11-9 CAA), UNCW (28-17, 12-8 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars opened the scoring for the second straight game this weekend with a two-run first. After UNCW answered with one in the first and two in the fourth to take a 3-2 lead, Charleston countered with a three-run seventh capped by a two-run homer from Harrison Hawkins to claim a 5-3 advantage. With the Cougars leading 6-3 in the bottom of the eighth, UNCW capitalized on a pair of miscues to score three runs to tie the game before walking off with a 7-6 win in the ninth.

NOTABLES

· Hawkins launched his team-leading 10th homer of the season in the seventh and finished the day 2-for-5 with three RBI.

· The home run was Hawkins’ ninth in CAA play which is tied for the league lead with Northeastern’s Jared Dupere.

· Ari Sechopoulos and Joseph Mershon each went 3-for-5 with Mershon adding an RBI.

· Landon Choboy went 2-for-4 with an RBI single.

· Tanner Steffy and Matt Lobeck both recorded a pair of hits.

· The Cougars were 5-for-10 with two outs and 9-of-21 with runners on base.

NEXT UP

The Cougars and Seahawks will meet in the series finale afternoon at 1:00 p.m.