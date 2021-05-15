2 organizations hold food distributions in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two organizations say they will be hosting weekend food distributions in North Charleston.
The first distribution is being hosted by Park Circle Cares. They say they’ll be giving out meat and produce in the parking lot behind North Charleston High School, located at 1087 East Montague Avenue.
The nonprofit is asking that recipients please use the Hyde Avenue entrance. The distribution is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday and finish when supplies run out.
Another food giveaway is being hosted by the Community Resource Center. They say they will be giving out groceries, baby supplies and hygiene products starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. Organizers say there isn’t a scheduled end time, but they will continue the distribution until supplies run out.
The Community Resource Center’s distribution will be held at Bethany Baptist Church located at 790 Meeting Street.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.