Police: 1 dead in Downtown shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person has been found dead after a shooting in Downtown.
Officers say that they were dispatched to a scene after learning that residents reported hearing gunshots at around 12:10 a.m. Saturday.
The gunshots were reportedly heard in the area of 4 America Street.
The CPD says several Team 1 units responded to the area and located the gunshot victim.
He was an adult man and police say he died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty CPD Central detective.
