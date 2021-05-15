SC reports 325 new COVID-19 cases, 12 confirmed deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina rose above 300 Saturday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control said.
DHEC said tests confirmed 325 new COVID-19 cases, down from 337 on Friday. Saturday’s report also included 204 new probable cases, 12 confirmed deaths and zero probable deaths.
That brings the state’s totals to 487,512 confirmed cases, 99,598 probable cases, 8,484 confirmed deaths and 1,154 probable deaths.
But a higher number of tests,17,985, over Friday’s 14,081, revealed a drop in the percent positive rate, which stood at 2.9% Saturday, down from Friday’s 3.2%.
More than 7.6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.