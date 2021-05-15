Sunny and pleasant weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will continue to build over the Lowcountry leading to plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures! Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s both Saturday and Sunday. High pressure will slide offshore next week and will be the main factor in our weather. Sunshine will continue for most of the week with pleasant temperatures, in the low to mid 80s. All looks good for the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. Little if any rain is expected next week thanks to high pressure.