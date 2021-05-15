Troopers: 1 dead in early morning Orangeburg Co. crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Orangeburg County.
Authorities say the crash happened at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Saturday morning on Cannon Bridge Road.
Troopers say the crash occurred when the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet pickup ran off the road and struck a tree while traveling south on the road.
Authorities say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.