Wando girls soccer wins state title, Palmetto Scholars boys fall short in title game

IRMO, S.C. (WCSC) - Kaleigh Bosak scored in double overtime to lift Wando to the 5-A girls soccer state championship on Friday beating the three-time defending champions JL Mann, 2-1 to win their first state title since 2014.
The victory gives the Warriors their 11th state championship in program history as they finish the season at 16-1.
Emma Keiser scored the first goal of the game midway through the 2nd half to put Wando on top 1-0. Ella Darby would tie things up with just over 10 minutes to go in regulation for JL Mann.
The Palmetto Scholars boys team was looking for their 2nd state championship since 2017 but the Phoenix came up short in the finals on Friday afternoon losing to Southside Christian, 2-1.
Shane Gallagher scored two goals using the header off a throw in to put Southside Christian on top. Edward McAninch scored off a penalty kick late in the 2nd half but it wasn’t enough.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.