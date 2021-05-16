Chants Fall at South Alabama 3-1 on Saturday Night

MOBILE, Ala. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers outhit South Alabama 8-7 but were undone by three throwing errors that allowed two unearned runs, as the Jaguars defeated the Chanticleers 3-1 in Sun Belt Conference play on Saturday night in Mobile, Ala.
Coastal starter Daniel Kreuzer (1-1) went a CCU career-high 5.0-complete innings and threw a CCU career-high 81 pitches on the night. He gave up two runs, only one of which was earned, on six hits, two walks, and three strikeouts in the loss.
South Alabama starting pitcher Matt Boswell (3-3) picked up the win, as the righty allowed just one run on five hits, one walk, and three strikeouts over 5.0-complete innings.
The Chants picked up eight base hits with two base knocks each from freshman outfielder Billy Underwood (2-for-3, BB) and senior designated hitter Alex Gattinelli (2-for-4), while the lone extra-base hit on the night for the visitors came from redshirt junior Parker Chavers (1-for-2, 2B, run).
The Jaguars had just seven hits from six different players, as Hunter Stokes (2-for-3, RBI) had two base hits and an RBI, while the other RBI came from Michael Sandle (1-for-4, RBI).
Similar to Friday night’s contest, the two starting pitchers controlled the contest early, allowing a combined two runs on nine hits over the first four innings.
However, CCU was able to get on the scoreboard in the top of the second inning on a lead-off double from Chavers followed by back-to-back ground balls to the right side of the infield by Gattinelli and BT Riopelle with the latter scoring Chavers from third to put the visitors up 1-0.
The Jaguars would score their first run of the game and tie the score up at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth with a two-out double to center field off the bat of Caleb Balgaard, a throwing error from the pitcher on a pickoff attempt at second base, and a two-out RBI single through the shift into left field from Stokes.
The home team took its first lead of the game in the next inning, as another two-out single, this time from Sandle, put the Jaguars in front at 2-1 after five innings played. The Chants gave the Jaguars the next run, as a one-out walk put a South Alabama runner on first.
A throwing error from the catcher on a back pickoff attempt at first base went into right field and allowed the runner to move up on the play.
As the runner was running for third, the throw from the cutoff man in shallow right field went wide of third base and allowed the South Alabama runner to score and extend the lead to 3-1 with two innings to play.
The Chanticleers stranded one runner on base in the sixth, seventh, and ninth innings, but could not get a run across in the 3-1 loss. Coastal (22-22, 6-11 SBC) and South Alabama (27-18, 13-7 SBC) will play the rubber match of the three-game series tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET.