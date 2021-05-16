Charleston Co. breaking ground on new N. Charleston library

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Public Library officials say they and other government officials will break ground on the new Keith Summey North Charleston library.
The groundbreaking is scheduled to take place near the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Dorchester Road. This is the site of the recently closed Cooper River Memorial Library. It will take place at 10 a.m. Monday.
Officials say the new library will be 20,000 square feet and feature a 100-seat auditorium and outdoor reading areas.
CCPL says in November 2014, Charleston residents approved a referendum to build five new libraries and renovate 13 others. They say the first phase of the overall project involved soliciting community input for the five new library locations.
One of CCPL’s top priorities during this process involved obtaining practical information from public library users, a spokesperson said. CCPL says architects then presented their designs for the new branch to the community during a virtual public forum held on March 17.
