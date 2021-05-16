Coastal Baseball Drops Series Finale at South Alabama on Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers dropped the Sun Belt Conference three-game series finale at South Alabama 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Stanky Field in Mobile, Ala. The Chants brought the go-ahead run to the plate with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth but was unable to get a run across.
The loss drops Coastal to 22-23 overall and 6-12 in Sun Belt play, while the win keeps the Jaguars atop of the Sun Belt East Division regular-season standings at 28-18 and 14-7 in league play.
CCU junior hurler Nick Parker (3-5) was handed the loss despite a solid outing, as the right-handed pitcher gave up four runs on 10 hits, one walk, and five strikeouts over 5.2 innings of work. However, Parker was outdueled by South Alabama’s JoJo Booker (6-0) who remained unbeaten on the season by holding the Chanticleers’ offense to just one run on two hits and two walks, while striking out a career-high 12 batters over a career-high 8.0-complete innings.
Junior Jase Dalton (3) picked up the save with a scoreless ninth inning. The Coastal offense had just three base hits as Cooper Weiss (1-for-2, HR, BB, RBI, run) hit a home run, while BT Riopelle (1-for-4) and Alex Gattinelli (1-for-4) each had a single. The home-standing Jaguars registered 13 base hits on the day, a weekend high, as seven different players had two hits apiece in the win.
Michael Sandle (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBIs, run) had a two-run shot to put the Jaguars in front for good in the fifth, while middle infielders Hunter Stokes (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) and Santi Montiel (2-for-5, RBI) each had two hits and an RBI for the game.
South Alabama struck first with an RBI double in the bottom of the second to take a 1-0 lead only to have the Chanticleers answer back with a solo home run off the bat of Weiss in the next half inning to tie the game up at 1-1 midway through the third inning.
The home run was the third of the year for Weiss. Parker was able to pitch around a South Alabama single in both the third and fourth innings, stranding a Jaguar on base in each inning, but ran into trouble in the fifth as Sandle hit a two-turn home run to left field to push the home team back in front at 3-1 going into the sixth inning.
After the Weiss home run in the third, the Chants picked up just one hit on a one-out single from Riopelle in the top of the fourth inning before going down in order in each of the fifth and sixth frames.
The Jaguars added to their lead in the bottom half of the inning on a walk, sacrifice bunt, and a two-out RBI single from Montiel off of reliever Teddy Sharkey to put the score at 4-1 with three innings left in the contest.
CCU stranded a runner on base in each of the seventh and eighth innings, and three more in the ninth frame, yet couldn’t find the offense to get another run across as the Jaguars held on for the 4-1 conference win.
Coastal will return home to host Wake Forest (17-26) on Tuesday, May 18, at 6 p.m. ET in Springs Brooks Stadium. The Chants will close out the regular season with a three-game Sun Belt Conference series at home versus Texas State on May 20-22.