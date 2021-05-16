Community Resource Centers schedule 2 food distributions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit called the Community Resource Centers says they want to help feed the community while folks are struggling.
The first food distribution will be held at 3 p.m. Monday. Community Resource Centers leaders say they are partnering with Ridgeville Mayor Clarence Hughes and The Ridgeville Police Department to host a massive grocery distribution at the Ridgeville Town Hall.
The Ridgeville Town Hall is located at 105 School Street in Ridgeville.
The second grocery giveaway scheduled is in North Charleston.
Community Resource Centers leaders say the second giveaway is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Wednesday and it will be hosted at the Community Resource Center North Charleston. That is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.
Community Resource Centers Executive Director Louis L. Smith says, “This pandemic has been relentless on many fronts. Please help us spread the word.”
