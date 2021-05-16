Cougars Drop Sunday Finale to UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. --- The UNCW Seahawks rallied from a 4-2 deficit with a six-run eighth inning to scratch past College of Charleston, 8-4, and complete a three-game sweep of the Cougars in Colonial Athletic Association play on Sunday afternoon at Brooks Field.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: UNCW 8, College of Charleston 4
Location: Wilmington, N.C. (Brooks Field)
Records: Charleston (22-21, 11-10 CAA), UNCW (29-17, 13-8 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Cougars struck first for the third time this weekend with a run in each of the first three innings to take a 3-2 lead into the fourth. After launching a leadoff homer in the second, Jared Kirven collected his third hit of the day with an RBI double in the sixth to give the Cougars a 4-2 lead. Charleston would hold the two-run advantage until the bottom of the eighth, when the Seahawks struck for six runs on six hits to rally for the 8-4 win.
NOTABLES
· Kirven finished a triple shy of the cycle in a 3-for-4 effort with two RBI and his second homer of the season.
· Joseph Mershon went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.
· Tanner Steffy drove in two runs with a pair of sac flies.
· Connor Campbell held UNCW to two runs on seven hits through the first six innings.
NEXT UP
The Cougars will host The Citadel in their fourth meeting with the Bulldogs and final midweek game of the season on Tuesday evening at Patriots Point. First pitch is slated for 6:00 p.m.