Cougars Drop Sunday Finale to UNCW

The Cougars struck first for the third time this weekend with a run in each of the first three innings to take a 3-2 lead into the fourth. After launching a leadoff homer in the second, Jared Kirven collected his third hit of the day with an RBI double in the sixth to give the Cougars a 4-2 lead. Charleston would hold the two-run advantage until the bottom of the eighth, when the Seahawks struck for six runs on six hits to rally for the 8-4 win.