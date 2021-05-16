No. 10 Seminoles Defeat Clemson 9-6

The Tigers scored four runs in the first inning, highlighted by Caden Grice’s two-run double and run-scoring singles by Bryar Hawkins and Florida native Blake Wright. In the second inning, Jackson Greene lofted a two-run double and Tyler Martin slapped a run-scoring single to cut Clemson’s lead to 4-3. The Seminoles scored two runs in the third inning on two base-loaded walks to take the lead.