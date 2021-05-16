Ovalles Sets RiverDogs Single-Game RBI Record in 19-6 Drubbing of Columbia

The first two batters in the ninth inning were retired and it appeared that Ovalles would not get another chance at the plate. However, Driscoll tripled to center field and both Nick Schnell and Diego Infante followed with singles to give him another opportunity. Ovalles fell behind Luis De Avila 0-2 before turning on a breaking ball and hooking his third home run over the right field wall. Abiezel Ramirez went back-to-back with Ovalles, hitting his first home run of the season in the next at bat.