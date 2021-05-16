Police: Ridgeland shooting leaves 1 in critical condition

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ridgeland Police Department says their officers are investigating a shooting.
The RPD says Malik Jamal Bostick, 23, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and one count of failure to stop for blue lights.
Reports say officers were first dispatched to the Star Point BP gas station at 7:13 p.m. Saturday.
The Star Point BP is in the 11100 block of N. Jacob Smart Boulevard and reports say there were calls about gunshots.
One victim who was shot in the leg and head and the RPD says they were transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office were the first to report the shooting and saw Bostick’s vehicle leaving the scene.
The RPD says they finally caught up to the car traveling quickly up US-17 North and two officers were able to get behind Bostick’s vehicle until it ran out of gas.
Officers say they finally made a stop at Rice Shire Road where they found a passenger had been in the car and two weapons.
Both the Bostick and the passenger were taken into custody, but police say Bostick is the only one being charged.
More information on the deceased can be found by contacting the Jasper County Coroner’s Office.
