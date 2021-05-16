SC reports 261 new COVID-19 cases, 17 confirmed deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina fell below 300 Sunday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control said.
DHEC said tests confirmed 261 new COVID-19 cases, down from 325 on Saturday. Sunday’s report also included 218 new probable cases, 17 confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.
That brings the state’s totals to 488,797 confirmed cases, 99,796 probable cases, 8,498 confirmed deaths and 1,155 probable deaths.
But a lower number of tests, 10,905, under Saturday’s 17,985, revealed a drop in the percent positive rate, which stood at 3.5% Sunday, down from Saturday’s 2.9%.
More than 7.6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
