Warm temperatures stick around with plenty of sunshine!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will remain over the Lowcountry today, leading to plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures! After seeing temperatures early this morning in the 40s and 50s, temperatures soar into the low 80s with a mostly sunny sky. High pressure will slide offshore on Monday and will be the main factor in our weather through the weekend. This means that sunshine will continue for most of the week with pleasant temperatures, in the low to mid 80s through Thursday. We warm up just in time for the weekend with highs approaching 90 degrees. All looks good for the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. Little if any rain is expected next week thanks to high pressure. The only chance of rain is Tuesday and Wednesday, a few coastal showers are possible but coverage will be very limited and most areas will stay dry.