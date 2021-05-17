Berkeley Co. offers free summer camp for children in early reading program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District is offering a free summer camp for kids enrolled in their Child Early Reading Development and Education Program.
School officials say CERDEP is a part of their Child Development Education Pilot Program.
The CERDEP summer camp will run from July 19 to July 22 and July 26 to July 29. This is a Monday through Thursday for the last two weeks of July.
Officials also say camp will start at 8 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m.
BCDS says the camp “will be a place for children to learn, make friends and prepare for kindergarten!”
Goose Creek Elementary, Nexton Elementary, Whitesville Elementary and J.K. Gourdin Elementary will be hosting the camps. Officials say breakfast, lunch and snack will be provided daily.
Additionally they say there are limited slots available, but parents will receive confirmation and additional details if accepted.
