Berkeley Co. warns of prescribed burn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County officials say residents do not need to worry if they see smoke on Highway 41.
The county tweeted that the U.S. Forest service would be conducting a prescribed burn on Monday in Huger.
Officials say the burn will take place off North Hampton Road and Eccles Church Road. Additionally, they say North Hampton Road will be closed and drivers will be asked to drive with caution on Highway 41.
Crews will be working in the extended area to manage the burn.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.