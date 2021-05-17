2 charged in fatal weekend shooting at Summerville baby shower

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say two men are facing charges in connection with a shooting that killed one and injured two others at a baby shower.
Laquan Johnson is charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Lt. Chris Hirsch.
Pierre Jackson is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and felon in possession of a firearm, he said.
Police responded Saturday to a reported shooting at the intersection of Miles Road and Arbor Road where several people were attending a baby shower.
Investigators say two people at the party began to argue and that the argument quickly escalated leading to gunshots exchanged.
The shooting left three people wounded, including the two suspects. One of other victims died at Trident Hospital, Hirsch said.
Booking photos of the suspects were not immediately available because as of Monday afternoon, both were still in the hospital.
A judge, meanwhile, denied the bond for both, Hirsch said.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Wade at 843-285-7005 or the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650.
