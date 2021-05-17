Coroner identifies man killed at Summerville baby shower

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who was killed at a baby shower in Summerville over the weekend.
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office said 26-year-old Perry Jackson of Ladson died on Saturday after being shot on Miles-Jamison Road. Coroner Paul J. Brouthers said Jackson was shot at 7 p.m. and was transported to Trident Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:36 p.m.
An autopsy is scheduled on Thursday morning at MUSC. The Summerville Police Department and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
Officials with the Summerville Police Department say two men who were also injured are facing charges in the shooting.
Laquan Johnson is charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Lt. Chris Hirsch.
Pierre Jackson is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and felon in possession of a firearm, he said. According to police, Pierre Jackson is the brother of the victim.
Police responded Saturday to a reported shooting at the intersection of Miles Road and Arbor Road where several people were attending a baby shower.
Investigators say two people at the party began to argue and that the argument quickly escalated leading to gunshots exchanged.
The shooting left three people wounded, including the two suspects. One of other victims died at Trident Hospital, Hirsch said.
Booking photos of the suspects were not immediately available because as of Monday afternoon, both were still in the hospital.
A judge, meanwhile, denied the bond for both, Hirsch said.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Wade at 843-285-7005 or the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650.
