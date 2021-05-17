Charleston Co. opens applications to non-profits for $300,000 in funding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is now accepting applications from non-profits to receive a share of $300,000.
The money is a part of the Community Investment Fund that the county says is designated for non-profit, 501(c) organizations that provide community programs in Charleston County.
County officials say the fiscal year 2022 application for Community Investment funding is due to the Charleston County Budget Department no later than 5 p.m. on July 15.
County officials say the applications are reviewed and ranked by county staff according to criteria established by County Council.
The overall funding and allocation amounts are subject to approval by County Council in September 2021 and officials say any awarded funding must be used by June 30, 2022.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.