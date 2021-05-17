City officials close comment period for Ashley River Crossing project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After extending the public comment period, Charleston City Officials say the time for residents’ input on the Ashley River Crossing project is coming to an end.
Originally, the city gave a deadline of submitting feedback until May 3, however that has been extended to Monday.
Officials say the Ashley River Crossing would be a separated bike path and stand-alone bridge that will originate at the end of the West Ashley Greenway and cross the Ashley River. They say the new bridge will provide a safe connection between the West Ashley Greenway, Brittlebank Park and the Ashley River Walk.
In addition to construction of the bridge, Charleston Parks and Capital Project Director Jason Kronsberg says this project includes not only West Ashley Greenway intersection improvements, but also updates to the Bee Street and Lockwood Drive intersection on the Peninsula.
Plans also state the project will make improvements to the West Ashley Greenway crosswalk at Wappoo Road.
