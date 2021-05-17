Crews close Highway 17 N for roadway cleanup near Isle of Palms

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says they are cleaning up US 17 after a truck spilled construction mud on the roadway.
Police say they aren’t exactly sure what type of mud fell off the dump truck, but officers are inspecting the source.
Southbound lanes of US 17 are open and officials say the are redirecting northbound traffic onto the Isle of Palms connector and on to Rifle Range Road.
The MPPD says the Mount Pleasant Fire Department is also on the scene helping to reopen US 17 as soon as possible.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
