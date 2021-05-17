Crews treating Wando Bridge to prevent water damage

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A multi-million dollar project to improve the Wando Bridge is in the works on I-526.
Drivers may have noticed crews working overnight or in the early morning hours on the bridge. The goal of the project is to protect the bridge from the elements and extend its life.
Crews have been removing about a quarter inch of the existing bridge deck which is why parts of the bridge look lighter in color. Once that is complete, crews will put down an ultra-thin polymer-modified concrete overlay.
This is the same work that caused massive traffic headaches in late April when the contractor performing the work did not finish the work by 6 a.m. and impacted the morning commute. SCDOT penalized the contractor about $100,000 for that delay.
The agency is hopeful the overlay will extend the life of the bridge.
Back in 2018, water intrusion and corrosion contributed to a broken cable in the Wando Bridge which caused an emergency closure.
The work will usually start around 8 p.m. nightly and wrap up by 6 a.m. the following morning.
SCDOT staff hope it will be done by September.
