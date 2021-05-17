Donald Trump visiting Greenville next month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former President Donald Trump will visit Greenville next month.
Trump is listed as a guest speaker for the North Carolina Republican Party’s 2021 State Convention, which is from June 3-6. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is listed as another guest speaker.
Trump last visited Greenville for a campaign rally in October. He also visited in July of 2019.
Trump won North Carolina in the most recent presidential election, defeating current president Joe Biden.
