Library officials breaking ground on Keith Summey North Charleston Library

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Public Library and Charleston County officials say they will break ground on the new Keith Summey North Charleston library branch.
The groundbreaking is scheduled for Monday and officials say the new branch will replace the old Cooper River Memorial Library Branch at 3503 Rivers Avenue.
CCPL Communications Manager Doug Reynolds says the new building will still incorporate a portion of the old Cooper River Memorial Library.
Reynolds says this is the last of the five library replacements in the county as part of a $108.5 million referendum passed in 2014.
Also, under that referendum, were multiple county library renovation plans.
The Mount Pleasant Regional Library on Mathis Ferry Road will close for renovations on Saturday, May 29. Officials say it will see new interior finishes, technology, and updated collection of books. Those renovations are expected to take about a year once construction starts.
The Charleston County Public Library says during the closure, items placed on hold will automatically be rerouted to the Village Library at 430 Whilden Street in Mount Pleasant. They also say people will be able to reroute items to another any other CCPL location location.
