Lowcountry high school baseball/softball playoff scores (5/17)

Baseball
5-A
Summerville 6 Wando 4 - The Green Wave advance to the District finals on Friday while the Warriors will face the winner of Lexington-Socastee in an elimination game on Wednesday.
St. James 2 Ashley Ridge 1 - The Swamp Foxes are eliminated with the loss.
Dutch Fork 16 Berkeley 6 - The Stags will take on St. James in an elimination game on Wednesday
4-A
James Island 4 Airport 2 F/12 - The Trojans got a walk off homer from Hogan Garner that led to the win. They’ll host the district finals on Friday.
3-A
Gilbert 5 Hanahan 3 - The Hawks will host Aynor in an elimination game on Wednesday
Bishop England 12 Marlboro County 1 - The Bishops will head to Georgetown on Wednesday in another elimination game.
Softball
5-A
Berkeley 11 Summerville 10 - The Stags advance to the district title game on Friday while the Green Wave will take on Lexington in an elimination game on Wednesday.
Ashley Ridge 4 St. James 2 - The Swamp Foxes advance to their district title game on Friday.
White Knoll 3 Stratford - The Knights are eliminated with the loss.
4-A
Colleton County 5 South Florence 3 - The Cougars move on to host their district title game on Friday
3-A
Hanahan 14 Swansea 0 - The Hawks advance to their district title game that they’ll host on Friday
Oceanside 21 Lakewood 2 - The Landsharks survive and will face the loser of Gilbert and Dillon in an elimination game on Wednesday
2-A
Latta 18 Timberland 5 - The Wolves are eliminated with the loss
1-A
Carvers Bay 15 Palmetto Scholars 3 - The Phoenix get knocked out of the postseason with the loss
