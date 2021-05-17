Man wanted for questioning after deputies find woman’s body inside home

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are searching for a man wanted for questioning after deputies found a woman’s body at a home in Colleton County.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 25-year-old Damon Anderson. According to deputies, he was last seen traveling in a red, 2013 Volkswagon Jetta with dark-tinted back passenger and rear windows.
CCSO officials said the plate number is #TRX805, and the car was last seen headed towards Mt. Carmel Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 549-2211.
At 3:15 p.m. on Monday, deputies found a deceased woman inside a home on the 4500 block of Can City Road.
A report states that a man initially called 911 saying that the woman stabbed herself in the chest. Investigators reported that the unidentified caller is believed to be Anderson, the woman’s boyfriend.
The sheriff’s office said SLED has been called in to assist with the investigation.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.