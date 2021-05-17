Mother says deputies getting fired is a ‘victory’ in Jamal Sutherland’s death investigation

“I think people tried to cover up everything that happened with my child,” Sutherland said. “We were asking questions from day one. No answer. It just went away. But I think until pressure is put on people, especially when it comes to politics, nobody’s going to move. But once politics gets involved, and you can’t sit comfortably in your office anymore, then action has to be taken. So that’s the only reason they took action. Nothing would have been done.”