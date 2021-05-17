Motorcyclist killed in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash Friday killed a motorcyclist.
The crash happened on U.S. 17 Business approximately nine miles north of Pawleys Island, Master Trooper Brian Lee said.
Troopers say the driver of a 2008 motorcycle was headed south on U.S. 17 when it ran off the roadway and struck a parked GMC utility vehicle.
The driver of the motorcycle, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, died from injuries suffered in the crash, Lee said.
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the driver.
The crash remains under investigation, Lee said.
