PGA Championship: What you need to know

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Kiawah Island will be hosting the PGA championship this week on their esteemed Ocean Course.
The golf tournament will begin with a practice round that is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. Monday.
The practice rounds will be happening from Monday through Wednesday and tournament organizers say all spectators are required to park in the parking lot just past Freshfields Village.
Everyone will be shuttled from the parking lot to the golf course and organizers say those shuttles will begin picking up ticket holders from Freshfields Village starting at 6:30 a.m.
It is about a 30-minute shuttle ride to the course, and organizers say masks are required on the shuttle. Once on the course, no masks are required.
No cash will be accepted, and spectators will need their phone so vendors can scan tickets. There will be phone charging stations spread out around the golf course.
Only bags smaller than 10 inches are allowed inside.
PGA championship Director Ryan Ogle says a lot of work has gone into this tournament, and they are excited it’s finally here.
“We really started thinking about this event back in 2014 when we announced we were coming back, and then our team showed up two years in advance to really start in earnest on these plans,” Ogle said. “So we’ve been working on this for two years. And then dealing with a complete change, a complete pivot unfortunately due to the pandemic. To finally be here championship week is exciting, its enjoyable. It’s important that we take it all in.”
Also keep in mind, those that leave the grounds of the Ocean Course will not be able to get back inside without an unscanned ticket.
