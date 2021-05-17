Rep Nancy Mace: ‘We need a sheriff who is not learning on the job’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Representative Nancy Mace says she has not made a decision as to whether she thinks Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano should resign but questions her leadership after the death of Jamal Sutherland at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
“I want to see what other information comes out. At this time I am not confident in her leadership,” Mace said. “I have not made a decision about that but as more information comes out, if it’s deemed that she’s continued to be dishonest or she’s obfuscated information, then clearly I think a resignation should be in her future. But I think that determination should be made when we have all the facts and have all the information.”
Mace’s comment come after Graziano announced the firing of two detention deputies involved in Sutherland’s death investigation.
The two terminated employees are Detention Sergeant Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released on Monday afternoon.
Mace says she doesn’t understand why the termination took so long.
“Finally. This has been almost five months in the making, and I don’t know why this kind of decisive action wasn’t taken almost five months ago when Jamal Sutherland was killed,” Mace said.
Mace says she thinks Graziano needs to be more transparent in the case and answer questions to both the Sutherland family and the public.
“This is certainly a test of character and a test of truth,” Mace said. “And I believe she is failing that test right now.”
