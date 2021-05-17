Roper St. Francis to close vaccination drive-thru clinic

By Riley Bean | May 17, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT - Updated May 17 at 12:17 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Healthcare says they will continue to offer first dose appointments at the North Charleston Coliseum Vaccination Drive-Thru until June 5.

The healthcare provider says anyone receiving a first dose from Monday through June 4 at the Vaccination Drive-Thru will be scheduled for their second dose at an RSF Express Care.

Patients can pick which Express Care they’d like to receive their second shot of COVID-19 vaccine, RSFH says.

While Roper transitions to offering the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at their Express Cares facilities, they say they will not be offering online scheduling.

