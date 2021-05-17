SC reports 8,500th death from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina latest daily report on COVID-19 shows the state has reached a grim milestone.
The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of tests found 229 new confirmed cases and identified 107 new probable cases.
The agency also reported only one confirmed and no probable deaths. The death was in an elderly patient in Florence County, DHEC said.
That brings the state’s totals to 489,047 confirmed cases, 99,892 probable cases, 8,500 confirmed deaths and 1,154 probable deaths.
Monday’s reports included results from 8,790 tests performed on Saturday with a percent positive of 3.5%, the same rate reported Sunday.
More than 7.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
