Warming up this week with plenty of sunshine!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will remain over the Lowcountry for the rest of the week! Temperatures this evening will be in the 70s, falling into the 60s overnight. We rebound back into the low 80s on Tuesday, a spotty coastal shower can’t be ruled out but most areas will stay dry. The same thing can be said on Wednesday, highs will be in the low 80s with a spotty coastal shower. We begin a gradual warming trend into the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday, eventually into the low 90s for the weekend. It will stay a little cooler toward the coast with highs in the low to mid 80s.
The weather looks gorgeous for the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course on Kiawah. We expect sunny skies each day with a sea breeze developing each afternoon. As mentioned above, a spotty coastal shower will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday but activity will be very spotty. The wind will be pretty tame for the Ocean Course which can play home to very challenging golf on windy beach days. The wind will veer from the east to the south over the course of the 4 day event. The winds should average about 10-15 mph each afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday with low to mid 80s for the weekend. Don’t forget your sunscreen!
THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: Mostly sunny for the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy and mild overnight, lows in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, spotty coastal shower. High 82, Low 63.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, spotty coastal shower. High 82, Low 64.
THURSDAY: Sunny. High 84, Low 63.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86, Low 65.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 90, Low 68.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 92, Low 70.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.