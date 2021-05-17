Warming up this week with plenty of sunshine!

The weather looks gorgeous for the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course on Kiawah. We expect sunny skies each day with a sea breeze developing each afternoon. As mentioned above, a spotty coastal shower will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday but activity will be very spotty. The wind will be pretty tame for the Ocean Course which can play home to very challenging golf on windy beach days. The wind will veer from the east to the south over the course of the 4 day event. The winds should average about 10-15 mph each afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday with low to mid 80s for the weekend. Don’t forget your sunscreen!