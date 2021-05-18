Charleston city leaders launch golf program for disadvantaged youth

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will be joined by non-profit leaders to discuss a city-sponsored youth golf program.
The city says Tecklenburg will be joined by First Tee of Greater Charleston Executive Director Bucky Dudley, and First Tee participants and families for a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The conference will be regarding “Swing It Forward CHS,” an initiative the city says began its pilot stage in January of 2021.
City of Charleston Director of Communications Jack O’Toole says the program is aimed at making the game of golf more accessible to Charleston-area youth by removing the financial barrier. He says so far, the pilot program has enabled more than 550 local youth to participate.
The news conference will take place at the Charleston Municipal Golf Course which is a “Swing It Forward CHS” partner facility. The Charleston Municipal Golf Course is located at 2110 Maybank Highway.
In addition to the Charleston Municipal Golf Course, current “Swing It Forward CHS” partner facilities include: the Berkeley Country Club, Patriots Point Links, Wescott Golf Club and Wrenwoods Golf Course.
The Berkeley Country Club is located at 772 Exeter Plantation Road in Moncks Corner.
Patriots Point Links is located at 1 Patriots Point Road in Mt. Pleasant.
The Wescott Golf Club is located at 5000 Wescott Club Drive in Summerville.
The Wrenwoods Golf Course is located at 100 Cusabee Trail at Joint Base Charleston.
