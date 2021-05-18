Charleston County maintaining face coverings rules in county buildings, including libraries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County leaders say they will follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about mask coverings in county buildings.
Based on the latest guidance from the CDC, the county is strongly encouraging residents and county employees to wear face coverings while in county buildings, county spokesperson Kelsey Barlow said.
But face covering rules are now optional in county buildings for those who are fully vaccinated, she said.
Face coverings remain a requirement, however, in the Charleston County Judicial Center and courtrooms under an order by South Carolina Chief Justice Donald Beatty. That order requires everyone employed, doing business in or visiting county and municipal courthouses statewide to wear a protective face mask or covering while inside the courthouse, subject to the following provisions:
- During courtroom proceedings, the judge may require the removal of masks or face coverings for a brief period of time for the fair presentation of the case. In such instances social distancing should be observed.
- Judges and court reporters may remove their masks while in the courtroom in order to fulfill their duties. In such instances clear face shields should be worn if available and social distancing should be observed to the extent practicable.
- Face coverings need not be worn by judges and courthouse personnel while in private work areas where the person is not likely to come within six feet of other staff.
- Persons may be required by judges, courthouse staff, or law enforcement to briefly remove their mask when necessary for identification purposes.
Charleston County residents can still conduct business virtually through the county’s online service portal.
