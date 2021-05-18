Cougars Complete Season Sweep of Bulldogs

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- All nine members of the batting order reached base via a hit and six players drove in at least one run as College of Charleston completed a sweep of the season series against The Citadel with a 10-3 win on Tuesday evening at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 10, The Citadel 3
Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)
Records: Charleston (23-21), The Citadel (12-36)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Cougars opened the scoring with two runs in the first and, after The Citadel answered with one in the second, countered with five runs over the next two frames to take a 7-1 lead into the fourth. Solo home runs from Jared Kirven and Tanner McCallister highlighted the offensive outburst that was capped by a three-run seventh.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Kirven homered for the second straight game while recording his second three-hit game in a row in a 3-for-4 effort. The sophomore backstop blasted a solo shot in the second and added an RBI single in the seventh to pace the offense.
NOTABLES
· Five Cougars finished the night with a multi-hit game including a trio of three-hit performances from Kirven, Joseph Mershon and Landon Choboy.
· Tanner Steffy went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs to continue his hot streak.
· Tanner McCallister blasted a solo homer in the third and added an RBI single in the seventh as part of a 2-for-4 effort.
· Mershon went 3-for-4 and scored twice out of the leadoff spot.
· Jordan Carr collected his third win of the season allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and striking out six over six innings of work.
· Tradd James fanned one in a perfect 1-2-3 seventh.
· The Cougars batted an even .500 (8-16) with two outs.
· Brooks Lucas pitched the final two innings allowing one run on two hits and striking out one.
· The Cougars collected 10 hits in 21 at bats (.476) with runners on base.
· The victory extends the Cougars’ win streak against The Citadel to 18 games.
NEXT UP
The Cougars return to the diamond on Thursday evening when they host Elon in the opening game of a crucial three-game series in Colonial Athletic Association play. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.