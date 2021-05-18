Deputies investigating after human remains found near Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found near Summerville Tuesday night.
Just after 6 p.m. deputies were called to a wooded area between Finucan Road and South Pointe Boulevard which is just east of Summerville on Highway 78.
A report states that someone walking through the woods came across human remains which had been there for an extended period.
“Dorchester County detectives and Crime Scene investigators responded to the scene along with a representative from the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office,” the sheriff’s office said.
Both agencies will be working together to identify the individual and the cause of death.
“If anyone is missing a friend or family member or may have information on persons frequenting this wooded area please call detectives at (843)832-0350 during business hours or (843)873-5111 after hours,” DCSO officials said.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.