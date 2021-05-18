Deputies: Man faces multiple charges after chase

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say they arrested a man who led them on a chase and ended up wrecking his vehicle.
Rusty Michael Hall is charged with failure to stop for blue lights/sirens, evading arrest, reckless driving and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to jail records.
The charges stem from an incident that began Saturday when an officer patrolling Highway 78 spotted a vehicle with defective equipment. Deputies say the vehicle was also failing to maintain its lane. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, investigators say the driver, identified as Hall, attempted to elude the deputy.
Hall wrecked his vehicle a short time later and attempted to run away but was chased down, deputies say.
The post states Hall admitted to running from deputies because he had “ice” in his car and that deputies located approximately 7 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle.
