Dorchester Co. names detention center in honor of Sheriff L C Knight

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are renaming the county detention center to honor L C Knight’s 12 years of service as Dorchester County Sheriff.
DCSO Lt. Rick Carson said the Dorchester County Council honored Sheriff L C Knight by changing the name of the Dorchester County Detention Center on Friday.
Going forward, the DCSO says the name will be The Sheriff L C Knight Dorchester County Detention Center.
The Dorchester County Council wanted to recognize the many years of law enforcement service Sheriff Knight has given to the Lowcountry and Dorchester County, the DCSO said.
Knight’s dedication to the area and county is evident when taking a look at his career.
The DCSO says Knight originally served the area as a SLED agent for twenty-eight years. However, after 28 years of service to the state, Knight was elected sheriff in 2008 and started his tenure at the beginning of 2009.
Upon taking office, the DCSO says one of Knight’s first goals was to have a state-of-the-art facility built to replace the antiquated jail in St. George. That facility Knight inherited was built for about 150 inmates, but sometimes was expected to house over 300.
In terms of design and construction, the DCSO says Sheriff Knight was instrumental in the production of the new facility.
The new detention center will last for years to come and the DCSO says it is repeatedly used as an example of what detention facilities should be.
