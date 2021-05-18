Fire station, park planned for vacant land in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The former site of the Church Creek Plaza shopping center along Ashley River Road and and Old Parsonage Road could soon house a fire station and a park.
The St. Andrews Public Service District closed on the land earlier in May and they say they plan to use it to replace Fire Station #3.
District Manager Christie Holderness says Fire Station #3 not only dates back decades and outlived its useful lifetime, but it needs a number of costly repairs.
“(There are) structural issues because it’s that old, the roof is irreparable,” Holderness said. “We did consider – a refurb was not possible; it wasn’t cost effective. To rebuild there was near impossible.”
Charleston County Council voted to approve $2,876,000 in Greenbelt funds to buy the 4.2-acre site.
Since less than an acre is needed for the fire station, the rest is planned to become open space and a stormwater pond. Holderness says it will benefit the community since there isn’t much green space in that area.
A statement released last year from the St. Andrews Public Service District said a passive park could come to the open space on Old Parsonage Road. That park could include a children’s playground, picnic shelter, walking trails and a small parking area.
The county council approved up to $8.4 million for construction, but an exact figure isn’t available because officials are still lining up an architect to handle the final design.
Crews are scheduled to remove the old concrete on site within the next few months. So far, there’s no timeline on when the station could open.
The St. Andrews district does not expect any significant changes to response time since the site for the new station is just across the street from the current one. That building will likely be put up for sale.
