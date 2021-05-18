Group holding listening sessions on N. Charleston Police racial bias audit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit research group is inviting the public to weigh in on the discussion around racial bias in the North Charleston Police Department.
The group CNA, which is conducting a racial bias audit of the police department, is holding its first listening session Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center, located at 5001 Coliseum Dr. in North Charleston.
They say the goal is to produce specific recommendations to the department.
They are hosting a series of community listening sessions to gather input about policies, practices, and procedures.
The group held virtual discussions back in April to get community members’ initial thoughts on what needs to change within the department.
During the meeting, community members said there is a real need for police officers to understand the communities that they serve and work in and treat individual with respects. They also stressed the need for more training for officers, as well as the need to make sure they are being recruited appropriately and assessed well during the process.
